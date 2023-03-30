There’s still some stress around the banks out there, though the market has been able to shrug it off, instead playing into the bet the Fed will be needing to ease up on its policy trajectory on this new risk.
This analysis is for informational and educational purposes only. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell anything. MarketPunks is not a financial advisor and this does not constitute investment advice. All of the information contained herein should be independently verified and confirmed. Please be aware of the risks involved with trading in currencies, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies and sports. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose. It is recommended that you consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD eyes weekly gains above 0.6700 ahead of China PMI, Fed’s favorite inflation
AUD/USD bulls occupy the driver’s seat while reversing the previous weekly losses around 0.6715 as traders await the key inflation clues from the US on Friday. Adding importance to the day’s Asian session are China’s official Purchasing Managers’ Indexes (PMIs) for March.
EUR/USD posts highest daily close since early February Premium
EUR/USD looks on its way to test March highs after posting the highest daily close in almost two months. The pair peaked at 1.0925 on Thursday and then settled around 1.0900. The DXY is under pressure on risk appetite. Key inflation data from the US and the Eurozone will be released on Friday.
Gold inks Bullish Pennant as yields drag ahead of Eurozone, United States inflation
Gold price grinds higher within a two-week-old bullish chart pattern, making rounds to $1,980 during Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the XAU/USD reverses the previous weekly loss ahead of the key inflation data from the United States and Eurozone.
Making a case for Binance Bicasso NFTs playing catalyst to BNB price recovery, $357 incoming?
BNB price is up three days in a row despite the legal tussle between the largest exchange by trading volume, its CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ), and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
FTSE100 up for 4th day in a row, hits 2-week high
We’ve seen another positive day for European markets with the FTSE100 pushing up to its highest levels in 2 weeks, although it remains well short of reversing its March losses, unlike the DAX which has reversed nearly all its post 9th March decline.