US Dollar: Jun '22 USD is Up at 98.775.

Energies: May '22 Crude is Down at 98.62.

Financials: The Jun '22 30 Year bond is Down 16 ticks and trading at 149.10.

Indices: The Jun '22 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 30 ticks Higher and trading at 4546.75.

Gold: The Jun'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1931.10. Gold is 64 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Down which is normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders, you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently, Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Singapore exchange which is Lower. All of Europe is trading Higher at this time with the exception of the Spanish Ibex exchange which is Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

Factory Orders m/m are out at 10 AM EST. Major.

No other report to speak of.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 years (ZB) to the 10 years (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

On Friday the ZN made its move at around 11 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 11 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 11 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '22. The S&P contract is also Jun' 22 as well. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2022 - 04/01/22

S&P - Jun 2022 - 04/01/22

Bias

On Friday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as it was Jobs Friday and we always maintain a Neutral bias on that day. The Dow closed 140 points Higher and the other indices closed Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and out bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Well the Jobs numbers were reported on Friday and it seems that the US economy created 431,000 jobs from 492,000 expected. Now this did not meet expectation but the Unemployment rate dropped to 3.6% and that hasn't been seen in decades. It seems that despite everything (high inflation, pandemic, war in the Ukraine) the US economy is still creating jobs which unto itself is a miracle. As a case in point, I recall that in 1990 when Iraq invaded Kuwait the US economy was at a standstill. No real job creation to speak of, high gas prices, etc. The economy rebounded in 1991 after victory but during that time, no real economic growth. Today we have Factory Orders which is major and no other real economic news to speak of.