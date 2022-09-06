US Dollar: Sep '22 USD is Up at 109.700.

Energies: Oct '22 Crude is Up at 87.12.

Financials: The Dec '22 30 Year bond is Down 27 ticks and trading at 133.24.

Indices: The Sep '22 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 96 ticks Higher and trading at 3948.50.

Gold: The Dec'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1722.40. Gold is 2 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Up which is not normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading Mixed with half the exchanges Higher and the other half Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher with the exception of the Milan exchange which is fractionally Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

Final Services PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.

ISM Services PMI is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Last Friday the ZN made its move at around 12 noon. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 12 noon and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 12 noon and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '22. The S&P contract remains is Sep' 22 for the time being. I've changed the format to Renko Bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

ZN - Dec 2022 - 09/02/22

S&P - Sep 2022 - 09/02/22

Bias

Last Friday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as it was Jobs Friday, and we always maintain a Neutral bias on that day. The Dow dropped 338 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

The job numbers that were reported last Friday showed a gain of 315,000 net new jobs created versus 295,000 expected. This should have been for all purposes a stellar day, yet the markets dropped, and this was during the dog days of summer. The Unemployment Rtae rose to 3.7 versus 3.5 expected. The analysts and pundits will say "this is due to the fluid nature of the US labor market", which tells us absolutely nothing. So what should have been a great day for the markets wasn't. And now you know why we always maintain a Neutral bias on Jobs Friday as the markets have never shown any sense of normalcy on that day.