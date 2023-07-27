Share:

FED raised rates by 25bps, in line with the market expectation. It has hinted at a 50-50 chance of either keeping the rate stable or going with another 25bps hike in its Sep-23 meeting after looking at the data releases. The FED officials are no more looking at a recession and state a “moderate pace” of expansion in the economy. The Dollar Index has fallen sharply breaking below 101 again and probably indicating a resumption of fall while Euro trades above 1.11. USDCNY has fallen but needs to remain above 7.10 to prevent a fall to 7.05/00. USDRUB trades within the 89-92 range. Aussie and Pound are moving up towards 0.6850 and 1.30-1.31 respectively. EURJPY and USDJPY ae falling sharply and failure to sustain above 155 and 139 can drag them lower in the next 1-week. EURINR has moved up slightly while above 90 and can rise further towards 91.50. USDINR could inch lower again towards 81.70 or remain stable below 82.

The US Treasury yields are mixed after the US Fed meeting outcome. The Fed raised the interest rates by 25-bps in line with the market expectation. With no surprise from the Fed, the yields can fall if they fail to gain momentum from current levels. The German yields have risen sharply contrary to our expectation to fall within their range. We will have to wait and see if this bounce is sustaining or not. The 10Yr and 5Yr have dipped but have supports coming up. While the supports hold, the yields have good chances to rise back again.

Dow continues to move up and has scope to break above the resistance at 35550. DAX remains stuck between 16000-16250. Nifty has rebounded and while above 19700 it can rise further on the upside. Nikkei is to be range bound for some time. Shanghai has risen sharply towards it resistance at 3250. Need to see if it breaks above 3250 or not.

Brent and WTI have scope to test their key resistance before a reversal can be seen. Gold and Silver have broken above their resistances at 1970/1980 and 25 respectively and can now move up further on the upside. Copper can see a test of key resistance at 4.00 in the near term. Natural Gas may remain range bound within 2.65-2.80 for a few more sessions.

