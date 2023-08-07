Share:

Good Morning!

Dollar Index may hold above 101.75 and move up towards 102.50 or slightly higher while Euro could fall from immediate resistance near 1.1020 and fall towards 1.0940. Pound could trade within 1.26-1.28 while Aussie can rise towards 0.6650 while above 0.65. USDCNY can test 7.20 and a break higher will take it up further towards 7.25. USDRUB has risen sharply and can test 97-98 soon. EURJPY can trade within 155-158. USDJPY can move up while above 141. EURINR can trade within 90.50-91.50 for sometime while USDINR can see crucial resistance near 82.80/90 which if holds can drag the pair down towards 82.60/50.

The US Treasury yields have come down after the NFP data released on Friday failed to meet the market expectation. A strong bounce from here can still take the yields higher going forward and avoid further fall. The German yields have come down. Failure to rise back immediately can put them back into their sideways range. The 10Yr and 5Yr have dipped. But supports are there to limit the downside and keep the broader bullish view intact.

Dow and Nikkei have scope to test their immediate supports before a reversal is seen. DAX and Nifty needs a strong break above 16000 and 19700 to negate the danger of falling again. Shanghai is range bound between 3250-3325.

Crude prices have scope to test their key resistance in the near term. Gold can rise towards 2000 while it stays above 1955. Silver and Natural gas have to break above 24 and 2.62 to avoid a fall back again. Copper looks range bound above 3.80.

