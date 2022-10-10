US Dollar: Dec '22 USD is Up at 112.955.

Energies: Nov '22 Crude is Down at 92.16.

Financials: The Dec '22 10 Year note is Up 10 ticks and trading at 111.165.

Indices: The Dec '22 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 40 ticks Lower and trading at 3643.00.

Gold: The Dec'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1685,90. Gold is 234 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Down which is normal, and the 10-year Note is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Lower. Currently Europe is trading mainly Lower with the exception of the German Dax which is Higher.

Possible challenges to traders today

Lack of Major Economic News.

FOMC Member Brainard Speaks at 1:35 PM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

On Friday the ZN made its move at around 9:10 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9:10 AM and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 9:10 AM and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 30 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '22. The S&P contract is also Dec' 22. I've changed the format to Renko Bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

ZN - Dec 2022 - 10/07/22

S&P - Dec 2022 - 10/07/22

Bias

On Friday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as it was Jobs Friday, and we always maintain a Neutral or Mixed bias on that day. The Dow dropped 630 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

So despite what was in essence stellar jobs report the markets lost ground on Friday and by a wide margin. The Dow dropped 630 points, the S&P lost 105 and the Nasdaq 421. Why? The institutionals (aka the Smart Money) and traders in general are concerned that the Fed will raise interest rates by an exorbitant rate (three quarters of a percentage point or 75 basis points). No one wants the lack of capital to be an issue and the Fed's method of doing that is to hike rates but if they do that too often and at too high a rate they will kill economic growth, kill job growth and here comes an economic downturn. That is why the market didn't react more positively to this news. The expectation was 248,000 net new jobs being created and the actual was 263,000 with the unemployment rate falling to 3.5%. It hasn't been that low since the 1960's. Unfortunately, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers has suggested that a recession might be forthcoming within the year. That didn't help.