US Dollar: Dec '20 USD Down fractionally at 93.230.
Energies: Apr'21 Crude is Up at 60.49.
Financials: The June '21 30 year bond is Up 25 ticks and trading at 155.12.
Indices: The Mar'21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 50 ticks Higher and trading at 3980.00.
Gold: The June'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1714.60. Gold is 10 ticks Lower than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down- and Crude is Up+ which is normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Higher. Currently Europe is trading Higher as well.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
Challenger Job Cuts y/y is out at 7:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Unemployment Claims is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Final Manufacturing PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.
-
ISM Manufacturing PMI is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Construction Spending m/m is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
-
ISM Manufacturing Prices is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Wards Total Vehicle Sales by brand - All Day. This is Major.
-
Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias as we once again saw no evidence of Market Correlation Wednesday morning. The markets traded Mixed as the Dow dropped 85 points but the S&P and Nasdaq both showed gains. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
This year we have a strange situation in that tomorrow is Good Friday and ordinarily the markets are closed on Good Friday as the prelude to Easter. This year the markets will either be closed or have an abbreviated session and close early for Easter however the markets themselves will be reporting news. Major news such as Non Farm Payrolls will be reported and whereas it can't really do much for Fridays session, I have no doubt that it will certainly have an effect on Monday, April 5th when the regular session resumes. It's too bad that the US doesn't celebrate Easter Monday as Europe does and perhaps the affect might be minimal. My train of thought is that traders should sit out Friday and see how the markets react to the news. But again as in all things only time will tell...
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
