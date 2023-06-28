Share:

Outlook: Today the goods trade balance is the main release, but it’s important to remember that well over half of US goods imports come from American companies operating overseas. More interesting will be comments from Mr. Powell and at the end of the day, the big bank stress tests.

All this wonderful fresh economic data showing US economy robustness and resilience is fine for the world, but not for those wanting the July rate hike to be the last rate hike.

Yesterday the Atlanta Fed model for real GDP in Q2 dipped a tad from 1.9% to 1.8%. The reason? The “nowcast of second-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth decreased from 9.7 percent to 8.6 percent.” Well, boo-hoo. Any other country would be thrilled to have investment at 8.6%. This is one of those times when we wish for comparable data for, say, the UK.

If the biggest influencer in the FX market are PMI’s and inflation, the reason we look at them is to guess at what central banks are thinking. There is one glaring exception in the advanced economy world—Japan. It’s true enough that Japan is an exception in many, many ways. But among those special conditions is a financial establishment that occasionally turns to FX market intervention when it doesn’t like the way the market is treating its currency, no matter how logical that treatment may be.

And round numbers have historically been lines in the sand. This time it looks like 145 in that line, or maybe 150. One report today has it that Japan's Vice Minister of International Affairs, Mr. Kanda, spoke up to say that the MoF is monitoring developments "with a sense of increased urgency" and will "respond appropriately" if the moves become excessive." This is named verbal intervention and can be powerful—or not. You never know when the market will obey and when it will rebel. We guess the market will obey this time but it may take new BoJ Gov to affirm hints of a policy change in the fall.

Turning to equities for fun, Bloomberg has a hilarious summary this morning from Barclays, which says “Mutual funds caved to a fear-of-missing-out — aka FOMO — in June, buying stocks for the first time since February despite economic concerns. ‘FOMO has seen frustrated bears turning into reluctant bulls… It is noteworthy that equities were being bought despite the negative economic and market outlook.’ They see the possibility of further inflows from mutual funds, based on a delayed US recession, decent earnings, the AI frenzy, and low volatility.”

Delayed recession? We have questioned any recession at all and thus overkill by stock market gloomsters, and so far this is what is happening. Being right (for the moment) about one thing doesn’t necessarily make you right on related things, like that stronger dollar sentiment. How can it make sense for the US to be avoiding recession and getting more rate hikes, and the dollar be weakish vs. the euro when eurozone core inflation is even stickier and the expected terminal rate quite a bit lower?

Forecast: Most of the majors are range-trading and we need a breakout. If we had our druthers, we could get the hell out until something develops.

