Eurostat will publish official fiscal balance and public debt numbers for 2022 this Friday, the so-called spring notification. We estimate that fiscal deficits narrowed in all CEE countries but Poland, thanks to still solid growth and the positive initial impact of high inflation on tax revenues. Croatia even managed to run a fiscal surplus of 0.5% of GDP, according to preliminary information. Debt ratios also likely improved in all CEE countries, mainly thanks to inflated nominal GDP. However, the fiscal outlook is changing this year, as higher inflation starts to affect the expenditure side and revenues see the first cracks from slower real growth. Thus, we expect widening of fiscal deficits in all CEE countries except for Hungary and Romania, where deficits have already been at a high level (around 6% of GDP). Soon, EU member countries will submit their Stability and Convergence programs, which should outline consolidation strategies for their public finances for the next couple of years. The economic data release calendar is rather empty for CEE this week. Croatia should confirm its preliminary March inflation figure at 10.6% on Monday. March PPI data will be released for Czechia and Slovenia and labor market data will be published for Slovakia, Croatia and Poland. Slovakia and Serbia will release their current account data for February.

FX market developments

CEE currencies benefited from the sharp strengthening of the euro vs. the US dollar and speculation that the tightening cycle in the US may end soon. The Czech koruna surged to its strongest level since 2008 vs. the euro, supported by hawkish comments from two new MPC members who tried to downplay bets on early rate cuts. Both mentioned that another hike might be needed if there is more evidence regarding overheating of the labor market and threat of a wage-inflation spiral. They advocated for rates to stay at an elevated level for a long time and demanded to also see core inflation contained before considering any cut. A call for another small hike has also been voiced in Poland by MPC member Kotecki. Overall, FRAs have moved higher not only in Czechia and Poland, but also in Hungary, where core inflation surprised on the upside.

Bond market developments

CEE LCY sovereign bond yield curves drifted up in parallel with rising yields in the Euro Area, the most visibly in Hungary and Czechia. The auction calendar will be rather busy this week in CEE, with Slovakia reopening four bonds (SLOVBGs 2025, 2032, 2035, 2051) on Monday, targeting to raise EUR 500mn. Croatia, Czechia and Hungary will continue in their strategy to offer short-term papers (various T-bills). Romania will reopen ROMGBs 2028 and 2031, while Poland will offer POLGBs 2025 (zero coupon) and 2028 (floater).

