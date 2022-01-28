US Dollar: Mar '22 USD is Up at 97.365.

Energies: Mar '22 Crude is Up at 86.89.

Financials: The Mar '22 30 Year bond is Down 21 ticks and trading at 154.24.

Indices: The Mar '22 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 36 ticks Lower and trading at 4308.50.

Gold: The Feb'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1786.20. Gold is 88 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Up which is not normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders, you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently, all of Asia is trading Lower with the exception of the Aussie and Nikkei exchanges which are Higher. All of Europe is trading Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

Core PCE Price Index is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Employment Cost Index is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Personal Income is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Personal Spending is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment is out at 10 AM EST. This is not Major.

Revised UoM Inflation Expectations is out at 10 AM EST. This is not Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 years (ZB) to the 10 years (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 11:15 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 11:15 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 11:15 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 15 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '22. The S&P contract is now Mar '22 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Mar 2022 - 01/27/22

S&P - Mar 2022 - 01/27/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed Bias as we didn't see much in the way of correlation Thursday Morning. In fact, the Dow went negative only minutes before the session ended at 4 PM EST. The Dow closed down 78 points, the S&P down 23 and the Nasdaq down 189. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral or Mixed.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday because we didn't much in the way of correlation, we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias which means the markets could go anywhere and often does. Yesterday was no exception as the markets traded Mixed until a few minutes before the session ended. This in spite of good economic news. GDP came in at 6.9% which is the highest since the Reagan era. Unemployment Claims came in as expected; Core Durable Goods showed again and yet the markets traded Down. I guess everyone must get used to the new Fed stance which is more hawkish than dovish. Today we have Personal Income and Spending which are major and proven market movers.