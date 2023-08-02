Gold trading faced headwinds on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar strengthened despite Fitch's downgrade of the U.S. credit rating to AA+ from AAA. Investors seemed unfazed and focused on positive data from the ADP National Employment report that might possibly indicate a larger-than-expected Non-Farm Payrolls report this Friday.
The ADP National Employment report revealed private businesses in the US hired 324K workers in July 2023, surpassing market expectations of a189K. Fitch's decision to downgrade the U.S. credit rating was attributed to concerns about potential fiscal deterioration over the next three years and the debt ceiling crisis that was averted at the last minute a couple months ago.
The impact of these developments on gold prices was evident, as it retreated for the second consecutive session, currently testing at $1,935 and might be approaching a significant technical support level at $1,930. On the flip side, if gold resumes its rebound, it may encounter initial resistance around $1,942, followed by the psychologically important $1,950 mark.
Risk Warning: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and, therefore, you should not invest money you cannot afford to lose. You should make yourself aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial adviser if you have any questions or concerns as to how a loss would affect your lifestyle.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds at weekly lows under 1.0950 as Wall Street tumbles Premium
The rebound in EUR/USD found resistance at 1.0960 and turned to the downside. The pair is consolidating losses as the US Dollar remains firm on upbeat US jobs data and risk aversion. The Dow Jones drop by 1% and the Nasdaq 2.15%.
GBP/USD aims toward 1.2700 after a break of ascending channel
GBP/USD breaks below the bottom of an ascending channel, ahead of the Bank of Englan’s (BoE) monetary policy decision on Thursday, as the pair aims toward the 1.2700 psychological figure. As the Asian session commences, the GBP/USD is exchanging hands at 1.2715, posting minuscule gains of 0.04%.
Gold: XAU/USD pressuring a critical support level Premium
The US Dollar suffered a short-lived setback early on Wednesday but recovered its poise mid-European morning. The XAU/USD pair peaked at $1,954.81 a troy ounce but currently trades at around $1,935 as a dismal market mood and encouraging United States (US) data backs the Greenback.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC historical volatility nears all time lows
Bitcoin price takes the weight of a market devoid of volatility, displaying a rather dull price action on the daily timeframe. The outlook is similar for the Ethereum price and Ripple price, which continue to suffer from the effects of a declining BTC.
Risk aversion returns on US sovereign downgrade
US stocks are getting hit with a one-two punch as Fitch’s US sovereign downgrade overnight and on expectations the US Treasury will continue to boost the size of their debt sales. The major indexes don't seem to have anything left in the tank to take Wall Street back to record highs.