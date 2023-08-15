Share:

Gold lower as predicted to my next target of 1904. There is only 1 support of note this week at 1900/1895 (& we made a low for the day just a point above here yesterday). I think it is worth betting on a bounce from here in severely oversold conditions.

Targets: 1914, 1920, 1928.

Longs need stops below 1890. A break below 1890 this week is an important sell signal. If this happens today, first target is 1870/65 but 1845/40 is not out of the question.

Silver meets strong support at 2245/25 as we become oversold, with a low for the day exactly here yesterday. Try a long here with stop below 2210. Targets: 2295, 2320.

WTI Crude September does not know what to do at the 8250/8350 area in the summer trading conditions. I am going to go with a support at 8250/00 today. I have not given up on the bulls & a bounce from here can eventually target 8450/70. Eventually we could reach 8530/50.

On a break below 8150 however I will believe that the oil recovery is over & the 500 day moving average at 8460/90 has been the trigger to cause us to remain in a profit taking sideways trend.

A break below 8050 is the next sell signal & could accelerate losses, targeting 7950/30, probably as far as strong support at 7830/00. Longs need stops below 7750.