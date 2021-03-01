Gold & Silver Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast and Trading Levels
Overview: The bearish trend is still in play with 17000 and 1650 as the targets
Dollar index (DXY) support on 90, but the Elliott wave count is for further downside.
Elliott Wave Gold: Expecting new lows in due course
Gold Trading Strategy:See video
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Sober welcome to March around 0.7700 after biggest daily drop in a year
AUD/USD wavers around three-week low flashed on Friday. RBA’s surprise bond purchase, upbeat US data portrayed heaviest decline since March 18, 2020. Treasury yields, US stimulus headlines and month-start activity numbers will be the key.
Gold bounces off towards $1,750 as risks recover on stimulus, vaccine hopes
Gold consolidates Friday’s heavy losses, the biggest in a month, while picking up bids near $1,735-40 during the initial Asian session on Monday. The yellow metal dropped to a fresh low since June 2020 as the US dollar regained its strength.
GBP/USD: 21-day EMA defends bulls amid UK stimulus hopes
GBP/USD sellers catch a breather around 1.3935-40 amid the initial Asian session trading on Monday. UK Chancellor Sunak is up for five billion pound help to British businesses. Immediate EMA, multiple support lines test two-day downtrend.
S&P 500 Day Ahead Outlook: Inflation fears see bears back bashing
An ugly day for stock markets on Thursday as the dirty word inflation reared its head again. Just when you thought Powell had killed off the thought, it came back stronger in the sequel!
US Dollar Index remains firm around 90.60 post-data
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the buck vs. a basket of its main rivals, keeps the bid tone unchanged around 90.60 on Friday.