Gold is possibly still within its descending channel, though it has discovered a foothold at $1885 and demonstrated an upward shift this week due to a decline in bond yields. However, the anticipation is for the Fed funds rate to remain higher for longer, so gold’s upside potential might be short-lived.
Butting up against this hypothesis is the very recent surge in gold from $1900 to $1916. This surge can be attributed to a weakened USD, which followed the release of several data points, including a decline in the US Composite PMI to 50.4 in August (below the expected 52.0), and a drop in the Manufacturing PMI to 47.0, reaching a low point for the past two months.
For downside risk, bears may again target the $1880 and $1885 resistance if the price falls back below $1908 level (200 SMA). Immediate upside risk is potentially restricted at $1920 (20 SMA). Jerome Powell is set to take the stage at the Jackson Hole Symposium in the next 48 hours (scheduled for 10:05am ET Friday) and gold’s near-term trajectory will likely be guided by this significant event. Interestingly, the pound is bucking the trend of a softer US dollar. The GBPUSD weakened to $1.2716, as traders digested the UKs equally weaker-than-expected PMI data. The latest UK Private Sector Output Fell the most in 31 months (about 2 and a half years).
Risk Warning: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and, therefore, you should not invest money you cannot afford to lose. You should make yourself aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial adviser if you have any questions or concerns as to how a loss would affect your lifestyle.
