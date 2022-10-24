Gold stretched Friday’s upleg to an intra-day high of 1,670 before turning negative again below 1,660 on Monday.
In terms of market trend, the precious metal seems to be forming a bullish double bottom pattern around 1,614, though a durable extension above the 1,730 neckline is required to confirm it. Technically, a double bottom formation is showing a major change in trend from a prior bearish trajectory.
Encouragingly, the previous three candlesticks resembled a bullish doji setting, increasing hopes for an upside reversal too.
In the meantime, though, the technical oscillators suggest that the market may keep facing choppy trading as the RSI remains below its 50 neutral mark and the MACD hovers beneath its red signal line despite an attempt for an upside reversal.
The flattening 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1,670 has been curbing upside corrections for almost a week. Therefore, a close above it may help the price reach the surface of the bearish channel and the 50-day simple moving average around 1,700. If buyers push the price higher, the door will open for October’s high of 1,730, while higher, some consolidation could emerge around 1,765 before the focus shifts to the 200-day simple moving average at 1,810.
In the bearish scenario, where the 1,614 floor collapses, the price could chart a new lower low within the 1,585-1,565-zone taken from January-April 2020. The 1,500 psychological mark could come into view next.
In brief, although gold’s bearish trend is showing some signs of exhaustion, there are still a couple of key obstacles overhead which the price needs to tackle in order to upgrade its negative outlook.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD falls below 1.1300, eyes on UK politics
GBP/USD lost its traction and fell below 1.1300 on Monday. The PMI surveys from the UK showed that the private sector's economic activity continued to contract in October. Meanwhile, market participants keep a close eye on political developments in the UK.
EUR/USD steadies above 0.9800 ahead of US data
EUR/USD came under bearish pressure following the disappointing EU and Germany PMI data and declined toward 0.9800 before going into a consolidation phase. Investors await the Chicago Fed National Activity Index and PMI surveys from the US.
USD/JPY steadies around 149.00 after rollercoaster moves on alleged Japan intervention
USD/JPY treads water around 148.85 following a volatile start to the week which initially refreshed a fortnight low before recalling the buyers ahead of Monday’s European session.
Gold falls to $1,650 area despite retreating US yields
After having touched its strongest level in more than a week at $1,670 earlier in the day, gold lost its traction and declined to the $1,650 area. Although the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down 1.5% on the day, the risk-averse market environment weighs on XAU/USD.
What to expect after Cardano’s 10% rally this weekend
Cardano price has rallied 10% over the weekend. An influx of volume accompanies the recent uptrend. Invalidation of the bearish trend is a breach below $0.33.