Major US indices rallied to fresh record yet, again, because the tapering announcement from the Federal Reserve (Fed) yesterday was rather dovish.

Ethereum advanced to a fresh record as well, and Goldman Sachs said it could surge to $8000 if it continues tracking inflation.

Overall, the risk is on and people continue hunting for the next big daily bargain, and new IPOs are excellent candidates for a try. Yesterday, the sustainable, wool shoes maker Allbirds went public, and it had a good first day, the stock price more than doubled, and closed the session up by 93%. Not bad at all. The next most-watched IPO is next week’s Rivian, which is a Ford and Amazon-backed electric car maker.

Today, we have two important events on today’s macro calendar. One is the Bank of England (BoE) meeting, and the other is the OPEC decision. OPEC is under a growing pressure from the US, Japan and others to boost supply to help easing the global energy crisis.

And the BoE is officially expected to maintain its policy unchanged at today’s MPC meeting, but the activity on the MPC SONIA futures a different story!