Part 1) Introduction

VolatilityMarkets suggests trend-inspired trades that capitalize on market trends.

In the short term Goldman Sachs has been accelerating lower. In the long term Goldman Sachs has been accelerating lower. With the short term trend being the stronger of the two, we propose a short trade idea with an overnight time horizon .

Part 2) Trade Idea Details

2A) Trade Idea Graph

2b) Intraday Predictions

Sell $ 145,858 USD of Goldman Sachs

Part 3) GS Trend Analysis

GS last price was $ 341.84 . The short term trend accelerating lower is stronger than the long term trend accelerating lower. This trade goes short when the last change was lower and accelerating.

Part 4) GS Value Analysis

Over the past 18 days, the GS price increased 11 days and decreased 7 days. For every up day, there were 0.64 down days. The average return on days where the price increased is 0.9634% The average return on days where the price decreased is -1.6066% Over the past 18 Days, the price has decreased by -0.87% percent. Over the past 18 days, the average return per day has been -0.0483% percent.

Part 5) GS Worst/Best Case Scenario Analysis

Within 1 week, our worst case scenario where we are 95% certain that this level won't trade for GS, is $ 334.9755 , and the best case scenario overnight is $ 348.7045 . levels outside of this range are unlikely, but still possible, to trade. We are 50% confident that $ 344.1836 could trade and that $ 337.8313 could trade. These levels are within statistical probability.

Key Takeaways:

Price today $ 341.84

Over the past 18 days, the GS price increased 11 days and decreased 7 Days.

For every up day, there were 0.64 down days.

The average return on days where the price increased is 0.9634%

The average return on days where the price decreased is -1.6066%

Over the past 18 Days, the price has decreased by -0.87% percent.

Over the past 18 days, the average return per day has been -0.0483% percent.

Over the past 18 days, The price has on average been accelerating: $ 0.3741 per day lower

Over the last session, the price decreased by $ -8.03

Over the last session, the price decreased by -2.3491 %

Over the last session, the price accelerated by $ 4.19