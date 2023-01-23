Part 1) Introduction
VolatilityMarkets suggests trend-inspired trades that capitalize on market trends.
In the short term Goldman Sachs has been accelerating lower. In the long term Goldman Sachs has been accelerating lower. With the short term trend being the stronger of the two, we propose a short trade idea with an overnight time horizon.
Part 2) Trade Idea Details
2A) Trade Idea Graph
2b) Intraday Predictions
Sell $ 145,858 USD of Goldman Sachs
Part 3) GS Trend Analysis
GS last price was $ 341.84 . The short term trend accelerating lower is stronger than the long term trend accelerating lower. This trade goes short when the last change was lower and accelerating.
Part 4) GS Value Analysis
Over the past 18 days, the GS price increased 11 days and decreased 7 days. For every up day, there were 0.64 down days. The average return on days where the price increased is 0.9634% The average return on days where the price decreased is -1.6066% Over the past 18 Days, the price has decreased by -0.87% percent. Over the past 18 days, the average return per day has been -0.0483% percent.
Part 5) GS Worst/Best Case Scenario Analysis
Within 1 week, our worst case scenario where we are 95% certain that this level won't trade for GS, is $ 334.9755 , and the best case scenario overnight is $ 348.7045 . levels outside of this range are unlikely, but still possible, to trade. We are 50% confident that $ 344.1836 could trade and that $ 337.8313 could trade. These levels are within statistical probability.
Key Takeaways:
Price today $ 341.84
Over the past 18 days, the GS price increased 11 days and decreased 7 Days.
For every up day, there were 0.64 down days.
The average return on days where the price increased is 0.9634%
The average return on days where the price decreased is -1.6066%
Over the past 18 Days, the price has decreased by -0.87% percent.
Over the past 18 days, the average return per day has been -0.0483% percent.
Over the past 18 days, The price has on average been accelerating: $ 0.3741 per day lower
Over the last session, the price decreased by $ -8.03
Over the last session, the price decreased by -2.3491 %
Over the last session, the price accelerated by $ 4.19
Volatility Markets provides trend following trade ideas for momentum traders. The Volatility Markets Newswire measures the direction and acceleration of a security and then structures a trade idea to capitalize on the trend. While trends have been shown to exist in markets over the past 100 years, they are no guarantee of future asset prices. You should take these ideas lightly and at your own risk.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bulls take charge on hawkish ECB commentary
EUR/USD has been trading near a 9-month high for the best part of the start of the week as the market's bank on rate hikes from the European Central Bank at the same time that they start to price a less aggressive Federal Reserve. EUR/USD vaulted the prior higher and scored a fresh bull cycle high of 1.0927.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2380 as US Dollar loses strength
GBP/USD has managed to stage a rebound toward 1.2400 and erased a large portion of its daily losses. The positive shift witnessed in market mood in the American session causes the safe haven US Dollar to lose interest and allows the pair to gain traction.
Gold: Not ready for a deeper correction while above $1,920 Premium
Risk appetite and a weaker US Dollar partially offset the impact of higher US yields and the sharp decline in Silver price, keeping XAU/USD firmly above $1,900 on Monday. The bright metal found support at $1,910 a troy ounce and rebounded to the $1,920 zone.
Bitcoin traders set for a 25% price increase in the perfect scenario
Bitcoin price shelves the comments from Fed speakers about the current rate path of the US. BTC is set to jump in a calm week as Fed speakers enter the blackout period before the first US central bank meeting this year. Traders are gearing up for another leg higher towards $29,000, bearing a potential 25% of topside gains.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Quiet session after Friday surge and Federal Reserve blackout
Equity markets are set for a flat opening in the United States after a fairly quiet European session. Large parts of Asia are off for Chinese New Year and Friday’s strong close on Wall Street has led to a cautious session.