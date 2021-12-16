One sector that can benefit from rising interest rates is the financial sector. As interest rates rise then more money can often be charged for loans. Does this mean that a large financial US bank like Goldman Sachs could benefit from an anticipated rise in interest rates?
Over the last 10 years, Goldman Sachs has risen 08 times between Dec 16 and Feb 17. The largest gain has been +28.65% in 2011 and the largest loss -18.94% in 2015. The percentage of winning trades has been 80.00%. The annualised return is 58.02%.
Major Trade Risks: The main risk to this seasonal pattern would be if there is some bad news for Goldman Sachs during the seasonal pattern period.
