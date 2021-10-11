Goldman Sachs (GS Stock) cut US growth forecasts for 2021 and 2022 [Video]

- Overview of market sentiment at the EU open (00:35).
- JPY weaker as Japanese PM says no mulling capital gains tax (2:23).
- Chinese tech stocks rise overnight (2:29).
- Hawkish comments from BoE officials lift GBP (4:21).
- Fed's Daly says COVID pushing prices up but the impact should fade (9:34).
- Goldman Sachs cut US growth forecasts for 2021 and 2022 (10:16).
- US earnings season kicks off with banks reporting this week (11:14).
- US CPI, FOMC minutes, and US Retail Sales due this week (13:37).
