Goldman Sachs (GS Stock) and JPMorgan expect Bank of England to hike rates in November [Video]

- Headlines in play at the European open (00:00).
- A look at the charts across different asset classes (1:57).
- US mega-cap tech and Facebook outperform on Monday (5:10).
- Apple announces new high-end laptop & 3rd generation AirPods (6:24).
- US investment banks bring forward their UK rate hike forecasts (7:30).
- UK PM Johnson promises a solution in Brexit talks (12:11).
- RBA minutes acknowledge higher rates would help cool housing (14:09).
- North Korea test-fires a submarine-launched ballistic missile (14:51).
- Main calendar events to watch out for today (16:15).
