Global developments
In the absence of any major data/event and given the New York Holiday, price action across asset classes was confined to narrow ranges. Aluminum rose to a decade on supply concerns given the political unrest in Guinea (the second-largest producer of Bauxite). Overall risk sentiment continues to remain upbeat as markets feel there is a good chance Fed may defer announcement of taper to November given the disappointing August headline NFP print.
Domestic developments
Equities
Nifty came off intraday highs but still ended the session 0.3% higher at 17377. Asian equities are trading in the green with Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite up 0.75% and 0.5% respectively.
Bonds
Bonds saw some profit-taking with yields across the curve ending 1-2bps higher. The yield on the 10y benchmark ended at 6.17%. OIS was unchanged with 3y and 5y at 4.63% and 5.10% respectively. Bonds may remain under pressure today as RBI announced it would drain additional Rs 50000crs of liquidity through a 7-day VRRR yesterday.
USD/INR
Rupee saw yet another range-bound day of trading. 3m ATMF vols have now dropped below 4.60%. 1y forward yield too fell about 4bps to 4.33%. As we had highlighted in our weekly report, the biggest challenge for the RBI is to manage system liquidity. It is a constraint in dealing with Rupee overvaluation. The RBI announced it would suck out another Rs 50000crs through a 7-day VRRR today. This would be over and above the Rs 3.5 lakh crs it is scheduled to suck out through 14-day VRRR (as per what it announced in monetary policy). Draining out system liquidity will give more leeway to the RBI to keep buying Dollars and correct Rupee overvaluation without dislocating the forward curve. Asian currencies are trading stronger against the Dollar. Better than expected Chinese August trade data has aided sentiment in the early Asia session.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks toward 73.80 - 74.10. Importers are advised to cover at current spot levels. The 3M range for USDINR is 72.80 – 75.50 and the 6M range is 72.50 – 76.50.
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD grinds higher towards 1.1900 amid softer USD, ECB hopes
EUR/USD stays directed towards 1.1900 amid fresh US dollar weakness, as the risk-on trading dominates. Firmer Treasury yields could limit the upside in the pair. ECB hawks brace for Thursday, falling covid cases add to the market’s optimism. Eurozone GDP revision, German ZEW Survey awaited.
GBPUSD eases back below 1.3850 as US dollar finds footing
GBP/USD is edging lower below the 1.3850 mark as the US dollar index stalls its renewed downside. Brexit continues to weigh on trade, as the UK extends Northern Ireland’s grace periods. The focus remains on the USD price-action and Brexit news amid a light data docket.
Gold's post-NFP move up falters near $1,832-34 hurdle
Gold kicked off the new week on a softer note and eroded a part of Friday's strong gains to the highest level since mid-July. Rallying US bond yields underpinned the USD and weighed on the commodity. The downside remains cushioned, warranting some caution for bearish traders.
Solana, Ethereum dominate crypto inflows as institutional demand for altcoins skyrocket
Cryptocurrency investment products witnessed an inflow of $98 million last week, marking the third consecutive week, indicating that investor sentiment has continued to be positive. Solana witnessed a record in inflows last week, doubling its total inflows year-to-date.
The dollar story ahead of ECB
The US and Canadian markets are closed today for Labor Day hence ıt will be a quiet start to a week that is busy with central bank decisions and a lot of Fed speakers. It will give one more day to ruminate over the August jobs report.