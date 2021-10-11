Global developments
The US September headline NFP print missed expectations but lower unemployment rate and higher Average Hourly Earnings indicated that the labor market is on the mend. US yields are higher driven by higher inflation expectations. 10y yield is above 1.60%. The long-term inflation expectations indicated by the 5y5y breakevens are at 2.36%, the highest since May'21. Low-yielding currencies such as JPY and CHF continue to sell off on surging IS nominal yields. Commodity currencies such as AUD And CAD are stronger against the USD in the Asia session. Crude prices continue to push higher with WTI now above the USD 80 per barrel mark. Asian currencies are stronger against the USD.
Domestic developments
The RBI maintained the status quo as far as policy rates and stance was concerned on Friday. It however said it would suck out more liquidity on a more durable basis. Out of policy tightening is, therefore, more likely.
Equities
Asian equities have got started the week off on a positive note with Nikkei and Hang Seng up more than 1.5%.
Bonds
The RBI policy was therefore more dovish than expected. This led to a rally in short-term rates. The RBI refrained from announcing purchases of Gsecs in advance for Q3 and that led to a sell-off in long-term G-secs. The yield on the 10y benchmark ended 5bps higher at 6.32%
USD/INR
The RBI being more dovish than most central banks weighed on the Rupee as low short-term rates coupled with high inflation expectations would imply low domestic real rates. The Rupee could therefore continue to remain under pressure. We may see the RBI step in through nationalized banks to contain volatility if the pace of Rupee depreciation is brisk. CNHINR is close to an all-time high at 11.66. 3m ATMF vols have spiked to 4.90%. 1y forward yield is hovering around the 4.50% mark. No cash transactions would be possible today on account of the New York Holiday (Columbus Day).
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover at the current level. Importers are advised to cover on dips towards 74.10 The 3M range for USDINR is 72.80 – 75.50 and the 6M range is 72.50 – 76.50.
