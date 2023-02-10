Share:

The dollar has had a weak beginning to the year due to declining inflation in the US, the reopening of China, and cheaper gas prices.

Maintaining low inflation levels and avoiding a significant economic slowdown is crucial, which will keep the demand for the dollar low and demand for other currencies high.

However, a chaotic decline in the housing market presents a potential risk.

Main institutional G10FX forecast

↑ / → / ↓ indicates our forecast for the currency pair is above/in line with/below the corresponding market forward or NDF outright Source (all charts and tables): Refinitiv, ING forecast

EUR/USD: A change of heart and of forecast

Most salient to the story has been the continuing softening in US price pressures – prompting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to declare ‘the disinflation process has started’. Our team looks for core US inflation to fall even more sharply in the second quarter. This can send EUR/USD 1.15.

Lower natural gas and China’s reopening have prompted global growth to be revised higher. That’s good news for the euro. A hawkish European Central Bank can also see yield differentials lift EUR/USD.

The main risks stem from sticky US inflation, energy, and China. US debt ceiling negotiations may well prove a challenge in the third quarter too.

USD/JPY: The BoJ is back on the map

After December’s surprise move to widen the Japanese government bond yield target band, the Bank of Japan is now garnering much more focus than it has in years. Most pressing is the replacement of Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, who leaves in April. A successor will be presented to parliament on 10 February. The favourite, Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya, is seen as the dovish continuity candidate.

Any surprise choice of the more hawkish Hiroshi Nakaso could probably send the yen a lot stronger, with pressure building for 10-year JGB yields to burst above their current 0.50% ceiling.

USD/JPY has mainly been driven by the weaker dollar story, but 120 looks like the target this year, helped by the BoJ and lower energy prices.

GBP/USD: Picking itself off the floor

GBP/USD has participated in the weaker dollar environment and should probably trace out a 1.20-1.30 range this year. The UK economy is certainly a laggard, weighed down by low productivity, low investment, no fiscal headroom, and sticky earnings, which means that the Bank of England still has a little more tightening to do.

Yet the UK housing picture is not as bleak as painted out and employment levels are high. The trouble is that the labour force has declined and there seem few immediate plans to address it. Reopening the Brexit debate is not a political option.

Our team has the Fed starting rate cuts in September, while the BoE may not cut until the second quarter of 2024 – probably keeping cable in a range.

EUR/JPY: The Hedge should Goldilocks Scenario fail

Listening to Fed Chair Powell’s press conference on 1 February it almost sounded like 2023 could be a Goldilocks year for the US economy. Inflation could come down even though unemployment remained low. If that is too good to be true, then EUR/JPY should come lower. The mis-priced asset markets under this scenario would be equities and credit markets.

There is also the case that the European Central Bank’s new-found hawkishness in December – and marketed with mixed success in February – falls by the wayside. That is not our house view, which sees the ECB hiking a further 75bp (deposit rate at 3.25%) and rates then unchanged through the fourth quarter of 2024.

The Japanese yen also has the advantage of stronger Asian regional growth.

EUR/GBP: Mild appreciation is the call

In taking the Bank Rate to 4.00% in February, the Bank of England withdrew guidance on future hikes. Withdrawn was the need to continue hiking forcefully and recent comments from Chief Economist Huw Pill suggest the BoE could be emulating Canadian counterparts and now starting to wait on the effects of prior tightening.

The macro call is that UK inflation starts to fall through the second quarter, which could see pricing of a late year 25bp cut from the BoE. Before then I suspect BoE might deliver one last 25bp hike in March.

Our core view is that the GBP yield advantage over the EUR – particularly in the important two-year part of the curve – will narrow. This will leave EUR/GBP near 0.90/91 at year-end.

EUR/CHF: Case for nominal CHF appreciation softness

When hiking the policy rate 50bp to 1.00% in December, the Swiss National Bank made clear it had recently been selling FX reserves. This was to keep the nominal Swiss franc strong and avoid importing inflation. A stable real franc was the objective.

The case for further nominal CHF appreciation appears to be weakening. Foreign inflation is falling, meaning less nominal CHF appreciation is required to keep the real CHF stable. And CPI in Switzerland is dipping back under 3%.

Yet January Swiss CPI could spike higher again and I suspect the SNB will hike another 50bp again in March (to match some of the ECB tightening). Rate differentials moving in favour of the euro and the risk rally should help EUR/CHF – but the view is mixed.

USD/CAD: Some Silver linings from CAD after BoC pause

The Bank of Canada most likely hit the peak of its tightening cycle, as it brought rates to 4.5% and signalled more hikes are not on the cards for now.

The dovish shift by the BoC was not a sudden move and had been largely priced in, which means that CAD can now potentially benefit from the fact that a lower peak rate means less economic impact and above all less pain for the troubled housing market.

CAD is not our favourite commodity currency for 2023 given a deteriorating domestic and US economic outlook but can still count on respectable rate attractiveness and high beta to risk sentiment. A move below 1.30 in USD/CAD looks likely by the second quarter.

AUD/USD: All aboard the Aussie rally

There is really a lot to be liked about AUD. First, Australia is very uniquely exposed to a recovering growth outlook in China and the apparent improvement in Beijing’s diplomatic ties (remember the Sino-Australian trade war?).

Second, the Australian economy appears relatively resilient, and sticky inflation is likely to force the Reserve Bank of Australia to keep hiking, ultimately raising AUD's rate attractiveness. I think markets are underestimating RBA tightening: I expect a peak at 4.1% in May versus the 3.6% priced in by the market.

I see few reasons to go against the AUD rally at the moment, and I expect AUD/USD to touch 0.75 by the end of the second quarter.

NZD/USD: Less attractive than AUD