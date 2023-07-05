Share:

In today's technical analysis, we shift our focus to Gold as it teeters on the edge of a significant buy signal. However, the final direction heavily depends on the unfolding market events today.

To provide some context, Gold has been in the throes of a bearish correction since the beginning of May. This correction began after the price touched the resistance around the $2,077 mark. The correction manifests as a wedge, denoted by the black lines on the chart. As a rule of thumb, a wedge typically signifies the continuation of a prevailing trend. Considering the primary trend for Gold is bullish, we anticipate a breakout to the upside.





Interestingly, the bottom of the wedge coincides with the 38.2 Fibonacci level, which is often viewed as a reliable support level. Furthermore, this support level hovers around $1,900 per ounce, a psychological barrier and significant price point in Gold's trading history. Since March 2022, this level has oscillated between support and resistance, reaffirming its importance in the price trajectory.



So, when exactly will the buy signal be triggered? We're looking for the price to breach the upper line of the wedge. A successful breakout would constitute a robust buy signal. Conversely, if the price plunges below the 38.2 Fibonacci level and closes the day beneath the orange area, a sell signal would be activated. Today's market actions hold the key to this decision, so stay tuned.