Welcome to this week’s Market Blast Technicals.

I’m Brad Alexander and on behalf of Valutrades, today we will look at USDRUB, WTI (USOil), the Dow Jones Industrial Average (US30) and Gold (XAUUSD).

Be careful with your technical analysis this week as most of the price action will be driven by fundamental news based around the Ukraine crisis.

Gold, which always rises in times of geopolitical conflict, has passed the $1900 level and is trying to break resistance at $1910.

If we zoom out to the weekly chart we can see that price action has finally broken the symmetrical pennant that we have been watching for months.

We can see previous levels at about $1950.

The stock market has been affected, of course, and we see price action on the March contract on the DJIA at a key level of support.

Quite simply, investors are losing confidence with the possibility of sanctions against Russia, which will seriously affect the global economy.

Of course, any problems with Russia will affect the flow of oil and natural gas to Europe which, again, has driven the price of WTI to over $95 per barrel.

You may remember a few years ago that we were following the strength of the Russian Ruble.

We can now see from the USDRUB weekly chart that price action shows an extremely weak Ruble, at 2020 pandemic levels.

Sanctions against Russia will not help the value of the Ruble.