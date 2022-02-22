Welcome to this week’s Market Blast Technicals.
I’m Brad Alexander and on behalf of Valutrades, today we will look at USDRUB, WTI (USOil), the Dow Jones Industrial Average (US30) and Gold (XAUUSD).
Be careful with your technical analysis this week as most of the price action will be driven by fundamental news based around the Ukraine crisis.
Gold, which always rises in times of geopolitical conflict, has passed the $1900 level and is trying to break resistance at $1910.
If we zoom out to the weekly chart we can see that price action has finally broken the symmetrical pennant that we have been watching for months.
We can see previous levels at about $1950.
The stock market has been affected, of course, and we see price action on the March contract on the DJIA at a key level of support.
Quite simply, investors are losing confidence with the possibility of sanctions against Russia, which will seriously affect the global economy.
Of course, any problems with Russia will affect the flow of oil and natural gas to Europe which, again, has driven the price of WTI to over $95 per barrel.
You may remember a few years ago that we were following the strength of the Russian Ruble.
We can now see from the USDRUB weekly chart that price action shows an extremely weak Ruble, at 2020 pandemic levels.
Sanctions against Russia will not help the value of the Ruble.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD challenges bulls’ determination around 1.1300
EUR/USD defies the 1.1300 level and approaches weekly lows, as Wall Street accelerates its slump in the last trading hour of the day. The escalation of the Ukraine/Russia crisis spurred risk aversion.
GBP/USD turns red, trades around 1.3550
The GBP/USD pair is quickly approaching its weekly low as 1.3537 as speculative interest rushes into the greenback’s safety.BOE Governor Bailey said they would considering selling assets after the main rate hit 1%.
Gold: Market players rush into safety as Russian invasion imminent
Renewed tensions in Eastern Europe spurred demand for safety. Resurgent demand for the American dollar limits gold’s bullish momentum. Gold nears its recent multi-month high, next critical resistance at 1,916.50.
XRP bulls attempt to wrest control from bears, $0.80 in sight
XRP price continues to recover from Monday’s sell-off. Buyers look to extend the bounce from Tuesday into Wednesday. Critical resistance levels ahead threaten to terminate the recent rally.
This is how commodity price increases are going to feed inflation
Attention is divided between foreign affairs, which meets finance at sanctions, and central banks, chiefly the Fed. Commodity prices are soaring for some items but not too bad for others.