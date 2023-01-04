As promised yesterday, let’s look at gold from a technical standpoint.

Clearly, price action has broken the upper trend line and we have bullish confluence with the stochastic oscillator.

If we add indicators like MACD and the Parabolic SAR, we get more bullish confirmation.

If we switch to the daily chart, we see that price action has broken the key levels from yesterday and we have more room to move to the upside with resistance at around $1870.

Yesterday, we pointed out a great opportunity on buying AUDCAD and look what happened!

Price action has broken the upper trend line and has reached resistance with the stochastic oscillator heading into overbought territory.

We made the opposite call on USDCHF and, again, trading with the trend was the way to go but watch for support at around 0.922 francs.

GBP is weaker against most currencies except the USD.

Analysts feel that the UK may be hit hardest by a recession so we may see further downside to Pound Sterling.

Therefore, keep an eye on GBPUSD as price action is approaching resistance.