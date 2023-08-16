Share:

Will we get a reversal on Gold?

I’m Brad Alexander and in this week’s Market Blast Technicals let’s take a look at the S&P 500 (US500), USDCAD, GBPUSD, NZDJPY, and Gold (XAUUSD).

We have been watching this downtrend and Falling Wedge on gold for weeks now and, as we pointed out yesterday, price action has fallen to the key level of $1,900.

The stochastic oscillator is showing oversold but we can see a bit of bullish divergence which may indicate a reversal.

If we add MACD, all we see is bearish so we might want to wait until the signal line passes out of the histogram before looking at buying XAUUSD.

If we move out to the Daily chart we can see that the stochastic oscillator is still very oversold.

If we add Fibonacci, we can see that the 38.2% retracement lines up perfectly with the current price and a key level at $1,900.

But, before you buy or sell XAUUSD, wait for confirmation as price action could go either way at this point.

We promised to look at the possibility of trading the ranging market on NZDJPY and we now see that price action is forming a symmetrical pennant.

The stochastic oscillator is oversold but please remember that these are both weak currencies.

We also promised to take a look at the USD pairs but, as we are in the middle of August, the slowest time for FX markets, we need to be patient.

However, we are seeing a descending triangle on GBPUSD.

Last week we talked about selling USDCAD and it did come true even though the prevailing trend continued.

Price action is now trying to break above a key level of resistance.

If we move out to the daily chart we can see the next key level at $1.353 which was the neckline of this double top, and the stochastic oscillator is still overbought.

The strong USD is hurting the US equity markets and we see that the peaks and troughs of this downtrend on the S&P 500 match up perfectly with the stochastic oscillator.

But, let’s wait for the next bearish signal before selling short.