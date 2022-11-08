Did you see what last week’s Interest Rate Decision did to the markets?
I’m Brad Alexander and in this week’s Market Blast Fundamentals let’s take a look at GBPUSD, Gold (XAUUSD), the USD Index, the Russell 2000 (RUS2000), and the S&P 500 (US500).
Last week’s Interest Rate rise by the US Federal Reserve had a negative effect on the stock indices as expected.
The news media very often say that these changes in monetary policy are built in, but in reality they almost always affect the markets.
In the case of the S&P 500, price action broke out of this bullish channel and fell to a key level of 3700.
Investors bought the dip and price action is rising again.
On the Russell 2000, price action fell as well, but hit this lower trend line and the bullish trend is continuing.
Between the Interest Rate decision and the Non-Farm Payrolls last week, we saw a lot of volatility on the USD Index with price action finally settling lower.
This USD weakness saw price action on Gold rising but starting to consolidate now.
We will look at this from the technical side in the next video.
This week’s economic calendar is much lighter than last week’s with the most important news regarding UK Manufacturing and Gross Domestic Product on Thursday.
GBP is rising based on some stability in the UK Parliament and last week’s Interest Rate rise by the Bank of England.
AUDUSD struggles to defend 0.6400, Australia Consumer Inflation Expectations, US CPI eyed
AUDUSD bears pressure the quote to revisit 0.6400, despite the latest inaction around 0.6420, amid lackluster markets. In doing so, the Aussie pair extends the previous day’s losses, the biggest in one month, during the early hours of the key Thursday.
EURUSD: Bulls and bears about to go head to head
The euro was hit hard on Wednesday and is trying to correct on Thursday, although is facing a robust US Dollar as traders braced for any upside surprise in the upcoming US Consumer Price Index report. US yields and the greenback rallied on a soft US Treasury auction.
Gold holds $1,700 support despite risk-off mood, US inflation eyed
Gold price is continuously picking bids around the immediate hurdle of $1,702.00 from Wednesday. The precious metal surrendered its entire Wednesday’s gains after the risk profile turned soar as investors underpinned the DXY ahead of the US inflation event.
Bitcoin falls to 2020 trading levels at $15,600!
Bitcoin price free falls, bringing the market value down by 25% on the month at $21,000 as the bears have forged a weekend sell-off. $679 million worth of longs have been liquidated in the last 24 hours. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above.
Is the US Dollar still a buy ahead of US CPI
So many factors are affecting the currency markets right now that it can be hard to get your head around them all. Activity is definitely centered on the US. Last week, we had the US Fed’s interest rate decision and US NFP which is still lingering in the minds of traders.