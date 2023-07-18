I’m Brad Alexander and in this week’s Market Blast Technicals let’s take a look at EURCHF, EURGBP, WTI (USOil), Silver (XAGUSD), and Gold (XAUUSD).
Last week we talked about this ascending triangle on Gold and price action broke out to the upside.
We have a key level of resistance at $1965 so we will be aware of this.
We see the same situation on the daily chart with the Stochastic Oscillator showing very overbought.
If we look at the Fibonacci retracements we see that level of resistance is the 23.6% level and we have a clear level of support at the 38.2% level.
We see a similar situation on Silver but the current price is the same as the neckline on this previous double top.
The stochastic oscillator is very overbought as well but please wait for confirmation before going short.
We promised to take a look at WTI today and we see the price has reversed off the $77 level and fallen to $74 which is a key level from months ago.
We note that the current price, and the key level, is also the 50% Fibonacci level so please wait for confirmation before opening a position.
We note lots of EUR strength against everything except the CHF.
CHF is clearly the strongest currency right now.
But, watch out for EURGBP as we see a Rising Wedge forming and the Stochastic Oscillator is overbought in today’s consolidation.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
