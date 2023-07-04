We see a very strong level of support at $67.50 on WTI with price action forming a Descending Triangle.
On the daily chart you can trade this like a range and go short based on the downturn of the Stochastic Oscillator but it is always good to check others time frames.
For example, on the 4-hour chart, we see the opposite indication so it would be prudent to wait until we see some bearish indications like price action bouncing off the upper trend line and the Stochastic Oscillator turning down from overbought.
The daily chart on Gold shows a clear downtrend but we can see that price action is forming a falling wedge which is often a bullish pattern.
Meanwhile, we may have a selling opportunity if the Stochastic Oscillator rises and falls again.
Or, we could look at a lower time frame like the 4-hour chart, and wait for price action to bounce off the upper trend line and get a cleaner indication from the stochastic oscillator or whichever technical indicators you prefer.
Yesterday, we promised to look at EUR pairs.
We see consolidation in EURCHF in the form of this symmetrical pennant.
Right now, price action is mid-range and we will have to wait for a better opportunity like a bounce to the upside off the lower trend line or a bounce off the upper trend line to the downside.
Of course, you must have some confirmation from your favourite technical indicators before entering a position.
We also see a downtrend on EURUSD with price action bouncing off the upper trend line.
Don’t forget, today is a holiday in the US so when you see ragged indications like this, it could be due to a lack of liquidity.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
