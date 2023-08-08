Share:

I’m Brad Alexander and in this week’s Market Blast Technicals let’s take a look at USDCAD, EURAUD, EURUSD, NZDUSD, and Gold (XAUUSD).

Firstly, next week’s videos will be delayed by one day.

You will see them on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

USD strength continues which is pushing price action on XAUUSD lower but we see an important technical pattern.

A falling wedge usually means a reversal to the upside at some point in the near future.

The stochastic oscillator is oversold but that will only help us in short-term trades in a downward trending market.

If we add MACD, we can see more significant reversals when the signal line passes out of the histogram.

If we move out to the daily chart we can see that, here as well, the stochastic oscillator is oversold with a strong level of support at around $1,900.

Fibonacci tells us the same thing.

Yesterday we spotted a few USD pairs where the Non-Farm Payroll news had pushed price action into a technical level.

That’s exactly what happened with NZDUSD and the downtrend continued here as well.

Again with EURUSD but we are starting to see consolidation here.

Yesterday we promised to take a look at the technical side of the AUD but, to be honest, our observation that AUD

is the weakest currency is more notable now.

Price action on EURAUD is literally running away and we have to move out to the weekly chart to see this level from the pandemic over 3 years ago.

We also promised to take a look at USDCAD but price action has blown through this level of resistance.

If we move out to the daily chart, we can see that price action is approaching the upper trend line and the stochastic oscillator is overbought.

But, make sure you have confirmation before you sell USDCAD.