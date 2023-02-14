I’m Brad Alexander and in this week’s Market Blast Technicals let’s take a look at AUDCHF, EURAUD, USDJPY, Platinum (XPTUSD), and Gold (XAUUSD).
Last week we spotted this Rising Wedge on Gold and it was, in fact, a bearish signal.
Now, we see the opposite in a Falling Wedge so we may be looking at a reversal.
However, let’s wait to see if it develops as, right now, the Stochastic Oscillator looks a bit uncommitted.
We haven’t looked at Platinum for many months but we see a clear downtrend and the Stochastic Oscillator is very overbought.
If we look at the daily chart we see that price action is trying to break this key level and, if it does, we have many more levels below.
We also note that our Fibonacci retracements, like the 50% level, are important so we will wait for a reversal to the downside.
Yesterday we promised to take a look at technical opportunities on JPY pairs but the fundamentals pushed price action beyond most trend lines.
However, on USDJPY we are at this key level of resistance.
Price action may be forming an Ascending Triangle and the Stochastic Oscillator is oversold so we will wait for some confirmation of direction.
Yesterday, as well, we spotted some opportunities on AUD pairs including this Descending Triangle on EURAUD.
AUDCHF is in a bearish Symmetrical Pennant and the Stochastic Oscillator is consolidating as well.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.0750 ahead of US CPI
EUR/USD is picking up fresh bids to extend gains above 1.0750 in the European session. The US Dollar struggles to find demand and allows the pair to stay in positive territory as investors refrain from taking large positions ahead of the key US inflation data.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.2200 as focus shifts to US CPI
GBP/USD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed toward 1.2200 in the European trading hours. The data from the UK showed that ILO Unemployment Rate remained unchanged at 3.7% in December while annual wage inflation, ex-bonus, rose to 6.7%. US CPI is next in focus.
Gold clings to gains near $1,860, focus remains on US CPI report
Gold price attracts some buying on Tuesday and recovers a major part of the previous day's slide to the $1,850 level, or its lowest level since January 6. Gold sticks to modest gains at around $1,860 as investors eagerly await the January US CPI data.
Bitcoin holders brace for impact as BTC correlation with stocks increases ahead of US CPI release
Bitcoin holders are watching Tuesday’s US CPI data release with renewed focus as the correlation between crypto and tech stocks climbs to 0.74.
US Consumer Price Index Preview: US Dollar vulnerable to violent crash, every 0.1% in Core CPI matters Premium
Clunkers are causing calamity – at least for stock markets, which have clung to Manheim's report about the costs of used vehicles to fear robust inflation figures. The US CPI report has been the No. 1 market mover in 2022. The new year is no different.