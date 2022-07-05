I’m Brad Alexander and in this week’s Market Blast Technicals we’ll take a look at the NASDAQ (US100), AUDUSD, AUDJPY, and Gold (XAUUSD).
We seem to have a solid level of support at $1807 on Gold and both the Stochastic Oscillator and MACD are looking bearish.
If price action breaks this level of support, the next level below is $1790.
If we move in to the 4-hour chart we can clearly see the bearish trend.
Yesterday, we talked about the counter-trend trading opportunities based on the Reserve Bank of Australia raising Interest Rates.
The trades are setting up nicely as, as predicted, price action rose to reach the upper trend line in this bearish trend and the Stochastic Oscillator has just turned down from Overbought.
We see similar situations on AUDJPY, AUDCAD, and EURAUD but watch the fundamentals on EUR.
Last week we warned you about the rally of the US Indices like the NASDAQ and price action crashed that afternoon.
Today, however, we have a bullish Stochastic Oscillator, the MACD Signal Line breaking out of the Histogram, and good Fundamental news that the US may pull back on Chinese tariffs.
If we move out to the daily chart we see bullish indications on our indicators and room to move to the upside to this upper trend line.
And, don’t forget to register for our 19 July webinar on Analysing Currency Pairs.
Continuing with our JPY-watch, it was weaker again but the best short opportunity might be with AUDJPY as we pointed out earlier.
