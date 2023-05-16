Before we get going regarding any technical opportunities, make sure you watch yesterday’s video on the US Debt Ceiling.
This is a fundamental event that could seriously affect the markets, especially USD pairs and US Indices.
Speaking of USD pairs, we see Gold at the key level of $2,000 at this level of support in a Descending Triangle.
Keep an eye on US news and watch for a break to the downside and the key levels below.
A bounce to the upside could see the continuation of this triangle.
If we move out to the daily chart we see that the next key level below, at around $1975, is also the 23.6% Fibonacci level.
Speaking of precious metals, Silver has taken a dive and broken this Double Top, based on USD optimism but again, watch for news on the US Debt Ceiling.
Price action may settle in this zone so be careful, but the Stochastic Oscillator is oversold.
If you like trading ranging markets, you will like this:
Natural Gas has rebounded and price action is at this key level of resistance and the Stochastic Oscillator is oversold, but wait for confirmation before selling.
As an added bonus, we see that the current price is also the 38.2% Fibonacci level with the 23.6% level at interim support.
Watch for USDCHF in this Ascending Triangle with the Stochastic Oscillator showing oversold.
Again, wait for confirmation, maybe on a lower time frame, before buying.
As promised, let’s take a look at JPY pairs and we see the same thing everywhere:
Consolidation and the Stochastic oscillator turning down from overbought.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest gains near 1.0900 ahead of US data
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory at around 1.0900 on Tuesday after the data from the Euro area showed that the GDP in the first quarter expanded by 1.3% on an annual basis as expected. Investors await April Retail Sales data from the US while keeping a close eye on Fedspeak.
GBP/USD extends rebound toward 1.2550
GBP/USD has gathered recovery momentum and climbed toward 1.2550 on Tuesday following the UK jobs report. As focus shifts to April Retail Sales data from the US, the US Dollar struggles to find demand and supports the pair's rebound.
Gold consolidates losses, holds above $2,000
Gold price managed to stabilize heading into the American session following a decline toward $2,000 earlier in the day. The 10-year US T-bond yield stays in the red below 3.5%, allowing XAU/USD to limit its losses ahead of US data, debt ceiling negotiations.
Ethereum researcher proposes MEV burn to protect ETH blockchain from manipulation
Justin Drake, an Ethereum blockchain researcher, has proposed the burn of Maximum Extractable Value from the ETH chain. Drake believes this action is likely to reduce incentives for the manipulation of the Ethereum blockchain in the long-term.
US April Retail Sales Forecast: Solid numbers expected, US Dollar bulls still in command
Retail Sales data in the US will be released by the US Census Bureau on Tuesday. The headline number is forecast to increase 0.7% in April after posting the second straight monthly drop in March.