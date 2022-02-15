Welcome to this week’s Market Blast Technicals.

I’m Brad Alexander and on behalf of Valutrades, today we will look at EURNZD, AUDNZD, Gold, (XAUUSD), and at USDJPY.

Yesterday we promised to look at USDJPY and we see that price action has, in fact, filled the weekend gap.

On USDJPY we see price action near the lower trend line so we should wait for a bounce and confirmation from another indicator before entering a long position.

Keep in mind that, this week, fundamental events like the Russia/Ukraine conflict will affect price action more than technical analysis so, be careful.

Speaking of which, geopolitical tensions have driven the price of Gold higher and we need to look at the Weekly chart to see the next level of Resistance at just over $1900.

We had been looking at NZD weakness and we see a pullback recently but be aware of reversals like this opportunity at the lower trend line of AUDNZD.

We have to look at the daily chart to see resistance from last year at $1.08.

Also, we can see a rare Fibonacci Extension at the 161.8% level which corresponds to the same level of resistance.

We have a similar situation on EURNZD with price action at the lower trend line.