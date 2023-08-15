Share:

I’m Brad Alexander and in this week’s Market Blast Fundamentals, let’s look at NZDJPY, NZDUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and gold (XAUUSD).

Yes, gold has fallen to a key psychological level of $1900 along with all currency pairs where USD is the quote currency.

Most analysts attribute the stronger USD to higher bond yields.

We will explore the technical aspects tomorrow, but, if you want to trade USD pairs, make sure you check the economic calendar as we have US news all week, including an FOMC meeting on Wednesday.

Everyone will be watching this to try to guess the Fed’s next move.

Also, the RBNZ is not expected to raise rates this week but we see that the NZD is very weak so we may have some opportunity to trade the volatility if we have pullbacks.

The Bank of Japan is worried about the falling JPY again, but won’t say exactly what they will do about it.

Looking at the NZDJPY chart, we can see that both currencies are equally weak and this can give us some good range trading opportunities.

We will review this tomorrow.

