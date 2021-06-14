USD & Stocks trade higher.

Metals are coming down.

Gold has strong support around 1850 area.

The USD is higher, possibly late reaction to strong CPI figures released last week. Stocks are still higher with DAX moving into a resistance with a wedge pattern while metals are coming down.

As per Elliott Wave analysis Gold -XAUUSD is still slowing down, but we are still tracking a correction within wave 4) that can be looking for a strong support here around 1850 area.

However, any bigger and deeper decline might be signal for a deeper, higher degree correction before bulls show up again.

Gold 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart

