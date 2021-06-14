-
USD & Stocks trade higher.
-
Metals are coming down.
-
Gold has strong support around 1850 area.
The USD is higher, possibly late reaction to strong CPI figures released last week. Stocks are still higher with DAX moving into a resistance with a wedge pattern while metals are coming down.
As per Elliott Wave analysis Gold -XAUUSD is still slowing down, but we are still tracking a correction within wave 4) that can be looking for a strong support here around 1850 area.
However, any bigger and deeper decline might be signal for a deeper, higher degree correction before bulls show up again.
Gold 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart
