We see a symmetrical pennant forming on Gold and some mixed signals as to whether it is a bearish…or a bullish pattern.
Well, you may not think it is a bearish pattern if you consider GBPUSD and EURUSD.
In both cases, price action has bounced off the lower trend line and is moving higher, with the Stochastic Oscillator moving higher with it.
Where the USD is the base currency, as with USDCHF, we see the opposite with price action bouncing off the upper trend line and the %D and %K lines crossing on the overbought Stochastic Oscillator.
You may recall from Monday’s video that we found CHF to be the strongest currency, but watch out for this level of support at around 0.886.
To see the next level below, from November 2020, we have to move out to the weekly chart.
Last week we spotted this opportunity on EURCAD and we hope you were paying attention because look what happened!
Again, we have to look at the weekly chart to see the next key levels above.
So? Why is the CAD so weak?
The price of crude oil has been falling lately and the Bank of Canada may be ready to pivot on Interest Rates.
However, watch out for this level of support on WTI and this falling wedge which may indicate a reversal for crude oil.
Monday, we promised to look at “Buying the Dip” on the NASDAQ and, if you did, you made the correct call.
However, another US Index, the Russell 2000 did not do so well.
We will watch this as investors would like to see all the US Indices going in the same direction.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 13-month high, holds near 1.1050
EUR/USD has retreated toward 1.1050 after having touched its highest level since March 2022 near 1.1100 earlier in the day. As the US Dollar struggles to gather recovery momentum in the risk-positive environment, however, the pair looks to post strong daily losses.
GBP/USD clings to strong daily gains near 1.2500
GBP/USD has preserved its bullish momentum and advanced to the 1.2500 area on Wednesday. The US Dollar stays under persistent selling pressure despite the upbeat Durable Goods Orders data and boosts the pair. US stocks push higher on upbeat earnings figures.
Gold drops below $1,990 as US yields rebound
Gold price has reversed its direction and declined below $1,990 after having climbed to $2,010 in the early American session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is staging a rebound toward 1.5%, forcing XAU/USD to stay on the back foot.
Cardano price likely to trap early ADA bulls before a 20% upswing
Cardano price set up a local top on April 15 and triggered a massive slump, which could be due to investors booking profits. As ADA retraced, it set up a base and tightened in a range over the weekend before breaking out on April 25.
MSFT jumps 8% as UK regulator blocks Activision deal
Microsoft (MSFT) stock has a second reason to advance higher on Wednesday as a UK regulator moved to block its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard (ATVI).