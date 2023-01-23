Did you see gold trying to break resistance?
I’m Brad Alexander and in this week’s Market Blast Fundamentals let’s take a look at USDJPY, USDCAD, and Gold (XAUUSD).
Yes. The key level of resistance on Gold might be susceptible to price action as price reached $1937 late last week.
We are still seeing USD weakness overall with consolidation on USDCAD and a bit of strength against the JPY.
Last week we highlighted the Davos World Economic Forum where a wide variety of topics came up…mostly about climate change.
We, of course, were looking for the global consensus on Inflation and Recession.
The good news is…the attitude of the delegates, global leaders and captains of industry and finance, was that things may not be as bad as we thought.
USD weakness is part of the equation as a strong USD is generally bad for trade and debt.
CAD is showing the same weakness as USD with USDCAD at a key level of support.
But watch out this week for a Bank of Canada Interest Rate decision and we will look for opportunities in tomorrow’s video.
Christine Lagarde says that the ECB wants to get inflation under control and investors can listen to her three times this week.
Also, we have a variety of economic announcements from the US this week.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0900 amid mixed ECB commentary
EUR/USD has lost its traction and pulled away from the multi-month it set above 1.0900 earlier in the day. Mixed comments from European Central Bank officials regarding the rate outlook and the cautious market mood seems to be limiting the Euro's upside for the time being.
GBP/USD drops toward 1.2350 as US Dollar rebounds
GBP/USD turned south and dropped toward 1.2350 during the European trading hours on Monday. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovering above 3.5%, the US Dollar stays resilient against its rivals and weighs on the pair.
Gold continues to fluctuate in tight range above $1,920
Gold price is moving up and down in a narrow channel above $1,920 on Monday amid a lack of high-impact data releases. The modest rebound witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields doesn't allow XAU/USD to gain traction despite the US Dollar's uninspiring performance.
Is Bitcoin bull run in jeopardy despite bullish sentiment among long-term BTC holders?
Bitcoin price witnessed increased volatility in the last seven days (since January 16) driven by a mix of factors, including trader sentiment, Bitcoin velocity, and various technical indicators, like the MVRV and RPV ratios.
The Week Ahead: US Q4 GDP, PCE, Tesla and Microsoft results
Having started the first half of last year with two successive quarters of negative GDP growth, the US economy saw a return to positive GDP growth in Q3, of 3.2%, after a late upgrade from, 2.9% at the end of last year, with personal consumption coming in at 2.3%.