Have you seen the technicals on Gold today?

I’m Brad Alexander and in this week’s Market Blast Technicals let’s take a look at the USD Index, Brent Crude (UKOil), USDCAD, Natural Gas (NatGas), and Gold (XAUUSD).

Yesterday we looked at why price action on Gold had risen based on fundamental news events.

Now Gold has reached the upper trend line in this bearish run and the Stochastic Oscillator is quite overbought.

Once we see the D and K lines cross and fall below 80, and we see a downward bounce off this upper trend line, we will be looking seriously at a short position.

We also looked at Natural Gas yesterday and price action has filled the weekend gap.

We are in a downtrend based on the fear of a recession and economies trying to legislate demand so a technical decision might be problematic now.

Regardless, we see the Stochastic Oscillator crossing but be careful here.