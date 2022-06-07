Welcome to this week’s Market Blast Technicals.
I’m Brad Alexander and on behalf of Valutrades, today we will look at USDCAD, USDJPY, the S&P500 (US500), and Gold (XAUUSD).
The desire to buy Gold is still with us but the strength of USD has driven price action down to this lower trend line.
The Stochastic Oscillator is bearish but showing oversold so we will watch geopolitical events (which always affect gold), the strength of USD, and an upturn of our indicators.
If you want to “Swing Trade” Gold you may use the “GoldAug” contract or, if you want to trade on the shorter term, XAUUSD has spreads as low as $0.05.
Price action finally broke the Rising Wedge on GBPUSD and, as we predicted, it was a bearish indication.
We have to look at the Monthly chart to see such high levels on USDJPY which just touched 133.
We haven’t seen this for over 20 years so, like many of us, you may want to trade the reversal.
Just be careful!
Last week we looked at the S&P 500 which, like many markets, has broken this upper trend line.
However, price action is now forming this consolidation pattern which could be a Descending Triangle if we reach support at around 4075.
The Stochastic Oscillator is clearly bearish right now so we will keep an eye on this.
Yesterday we looked at USDCAD and we see the battle between Oil and USD.
Price action is fighting the downtrend and the Stochastic Oscillator is looking bullish but we will wait for it to fall from overbought before we sell USDCAD.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps below 1.0700 amid renewed dollar strength
EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades in negative territory below 1.0700 heading into the American session. The greenback capitalizes on safe-haven flows ahead of the mid-tier data releases, not allowing the pair to stage a recovery.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.2500 as mood sours
GBPUSD staged a modest rebound in the early European session but failed to hold above 1.2500. US stock index futures are down sharply ahead of the opening bell, pointing to a risk-averse market environment that benefits the safe-haven dollar.
Gold rebounds toward $1,850 as US yields edge lower
Gold has regained its traction and recovered toward $1,850 ahead of the American session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is edging lower following Monday's rally, helping XAU/USD stay in positive territory on Tuesday.
Can Bitcoin price survive with record inflation and looming recession concerns?
Bitcoin price is back to trading at its favorite psychological level and a level that it has traded at for the last month. Intraday volatility does not matter, since the chances of a massive sell-off that pushes BTC to 2017 levels are high.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!