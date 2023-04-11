Share:

Gold is continuing its bull run and price action has just bounced off this lower trend line at $2,000.

We also see that the Stochastic Oscillator has turned up from oversold and the next level of resistance is at $2030.

It is always good to compare similar pairs and we see a similar situation with GBPUSD.

And again with EURUSD.

Getting back to Gold, if we move out to the weekly chart, we see that price had previously gone above $2070 one year ago and three years ago.

Last week we looked at the meteoric rise in Silver and, if we look at a lower time frame over the last week, we see a ranging market with a current level of resistance at the psychological level of $25 and support at $24.75.

Moving out to the weekly chart we see that price action has broken this downtrend and the next key level is at $25.75.

Before opening a long position, however, wait for a break above $25 and keep an eye on your other indicators.

Among many FX pairs, we see price action in EURCAD in a symmetrical pennant and the stochastic oscillator turning up from oversold.

However, keep in mind tomorrow’s Interest Rate Decision from the Bank of Canada.