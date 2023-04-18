Share:

If you saw yesterday’s video, we pointed out that the USD strength we saw was temporary.



We still believe that.

For example, on EURUSD, Friday’s economic news from the US Federal Reserve drove price action into this lower trend line and we see now that the stochastic oscillator has turned up from oversold.

Depending on where you like to draw your trend lines, we see a similar situation with Gold at $2,000.

If you need further confirmation that the bull run on Gold is going to continue, you may want to wait for another indicator like MACD to give you a bullish signal.

Yesterday as well, we noticed that price action on EURCAD was at this level of support.

We have broken that level and price action has formed a symmetrical pennant and the stochastic oscillator has just turned up from oversold.

The JPY is the weakest currency right now, for fundamental reasons.

How low can it go?

Let’s take a look at a few charts to see.

USDJPY can move higher but watch this near-term level of resistance.

We are also aware of USD weakness and this potential Rising Wedge forming.

Many pairs, like CHFJPY are approaching long-term levels of resistance so we might want to monitor these.

NZDJPY, on the other hand, might be more interesting for us as we see an Ascending Triangle forming at a key level of resistance at around 83.6 yen.

Speaking of which, we have the same situation on the weekly chart of the S&P500 but watch out for the Stochastic Oscillator which is very overbought.

We haven’t looked at the DAX for a while and it looks like it may get back to pre-pandemic levels.

However, price action needs to break this key level of resistance and we need to monitor the formation of this Rising Wedge which may be important if Germany goes into a recession.

