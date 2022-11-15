Have you seen the Divergence on Natural Gas?
I’m Brad Alexander and in this week’s Market Blast Technicals let’s take a look at WTI (USOil), NZDCHF, GBPJPY, Gold (XAUUSD), and Natural Gas (NatGas).
Yesterday we looked at the gaps in price action on Natural Gas and we see that the Monday gap was filled by this swing low.
We also see divergence between the current uptrend and the Stochastic Oscillator which may indicate a reversal.
Also, price action has formed a Symmetrical Pennant so we may see an interesting move soon.
Gold has continued its upward movement but has stopped at this key level of resistance at the 61.8% Fibonacci level and the Stochastic Oscillator is looking very overbought.
We can also see how price action reacted to the 38.2% and 23.6% levels.
GBP is looking weaker against everything except the USD and the CAD.
Looking for opportunities then, we see price action on GBPJPY just touching the upper trend line and the Stochastic Oscillator just turning down so we will wait for a bounce to the downside before selling short.
However, keep an eye on price action as, depending on where you draw your trend lines, this may be a falling wedge which of course is a bullish indication.
For the moment, however, we see the MACD on the Daily chart looking quite bearish.
We see a potential selling opportunity on NZDCHF as price action has just bounced off the upper trend line.
Price action on the 4-hour chart on WTI is sitting at the 50% Fibonacci level of resistance and the Stochastic Oscillator is oversold.
Zooming in on the chart shows us just how accurate the range is, with resistance at the 23.6% level.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD nears 0.6700 ahead of Australian employment data
A worsening market mood weighed on global stocks, dragging AUDUSD alongside. The pair remains depressed ahead of the release of Australian employment figures, expected to show the economy added 15,000 new job positions in October.
EURUSD seesaws below 1.0400, as risk-off flows support the greenback
The EURUSD pair trades around 1.0390, struggling to regain the 1.0400 threshold. Upbeat US Retail Sales surprisingly revived inflation and growth-related concerns, sending Wall Street into the red.
Gold consolidating gains, $1,800 still in the cards
Gold struggles to extend its gains but holds near its weekly high of $1,786.46. XAUUSD spent the day within a limited range, despite a souring market mood. Global stock markets traded in the red reflecting the downbeat sentiment, the latter triggered by escalating tensions between Russia and NATO.
LINK Price: Sell-off in the cards as crypto lending platform Genesis suspends withdrawals
LINK is barely holding onto support at $6.00 as the effects of the FTX crisis continue punching holes in an already battered crypto market. Fear is also spreading amid forecasts of the crypto winter stretching to the end of 2023.
Is the resilient consumer a problem for the Fed?
Retail sales increased again in October with support across stores types, particularly autos and gas stations. Despite the apparent endurance, consumers are struggling to keep up the pace. Last time credit card borrowing was growing like it is now, we were heading into the 2008-2009 recession.