Last week we looked at the 38.2% Fibonacci level of support on the daily chart on Gold, with the 50% level as the next key level below.
Remember, however, that Gold is very sensitive to geopolitical events and further sanctions against Russia could have an effect.
On the 4-hour chart, we see a descending triangle and the Stochastic Oscillator looking a bit bearish.
Silver is in a similar situation with this key level of support at $24.30.
Crude Oil is still very much a fundamental story with the turmoil in Ukraine and sanctions against Russia but we see a symmetrical pennant forming on WTI.
Price action is at $105.60 per barrel and we will watch the Stochastic Oscillator which is showing an Overbought signal.
We are seeing EUR weakness against everything as the ECB is behind the other Central Banks when it comes to Interest Rate rises.
Take a look at all the EUR pairs.
EURCAD for example is looking very bearish and price action has reached this key level of support.
We have to look at the monthly chart to see prices this low from 2015.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
