Yesterday we speculated that Gold might fall back to $1800 and it did, in fact, fall to $1787.
Price action has rebounded to this upper trend line and we will wait for a reversal and a fall from overbought on the Stochastic Oscillator.
The price of Crude Oil is primarily a Fundamental story with the Ukraine war, but we see Brent Crude in a Symmetrical Pennant.
We will keep an eye on this to see if price action reverses from the upper trend line and that the Stochastic Oscillator returns from Overbought.
Yesterday the markets saw some recovery in the global stock indices but we are still seeing bearish indications overall.
For example, the DAX is heading for this upper trend line in this bearish channel and we will wait for the Stochastic Oscillator to reverse from Overbought here as well.
Also, price action is well below the 200-day Moving Average.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
