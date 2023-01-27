Cycle from 11.23.2022 is unfolding as a 5 waves nesting Elliott Wave impulse. Up from 11.23.2022 low, wave ((i)) ended at 1810.04 and pullback in wave ((ii)) ended at 1773.92. The metal then is nesting within wave ((iii)). Up from wave ((ii)), wave (i) ended at 1823.82 and dips in wave (ii) ended at 1795.90. The metal then extends higher in wave (iii) towards 1928.95 and pullback in wave (iv) ended at 1895.40. Final leg wave (v) ended at 1949.16 which completed wave ((iii)).
Wave ((iv)) pullback is in progress as a double three Elliott Wave structure. Down from wave ((iii)), wave (w) ended at 1918.40. Expect a rally in wave (x) to hold below wave ((iii)) high at 1949.16 and the metal to turn lower again in wave (y) before ending wave ((iv)). Afterwards, it should resume higher again in wave ((v)) to end cycle from 11.23.2022 low. Near term, as far as pivot at 1823.84 low stays intact, expect dips to find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further upside. Potential target for wave ((iv)) is 23.6 – 38.2% retracement of wave ((iii)) which comes at 1882 – 1908 area.
Gold 1 hour Elliott Wave chart
Gold Elliott Wave video
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bears eye 1.0850 support as US Dollar traces yields ahead of Fed’s preferred inflation
EUR/USD holds lower grounds for the second consecutive day as the US Dollar consolidates weekly losses ahead of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) favorite inflation number during early Friday. The Euro pair renews its intraday low to around 1.0880 while extending the previous day’s pullback from the highest levels since April 2022.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.2400 as Fed vs. BoE drama looms, US PCE inflation in the spotlight
GBP/USD sellers flirt with 1.2400, after failing to cross the 1.2430 hurdle, as cautious mood ahead of the key US data joins mixed updates from the UK to push back the previous bullish bias surrounding the Cable pair.
Gold confirms bearish wedge ahead of United States inflation data Premium
Gold price is on the back foot on Friday, eyeing a flat close for the week after hitting the highest level in nine months at $1,949 on Thursday. The United States Dollar (USD) is finding its feet alongside the US Treasury bond yields, with the focus now shifting toward the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data.
Forecasting Ethereum price accumulation levels should bears takeover before FOMC
Ethereum price shows a clear sideways structure as it encounters a crucial hurdle. As a result, ETH has set up a liquidity zone around this level, but the winds might shift in favor of bears and induce volatility on February 1 when the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) convenes.
US December PCE Inflation Preview: Is there room for further US Dollar weakness? Premium
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data for December, the Federal Reserve (Fed) preferred gauge of inflation, on Friday, January 27 at 13.30 GMT.