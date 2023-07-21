Short Term Elliott Wave View in Gold (XAUUSD) suggests the cycle from 6.29.2023 low ended at 1987.38 as wave 1. Internal subdivision of wave 1 rally unfolded as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Up from 6.28.2023 low, wave ((i)) ended at 1934.97 and pullback in wave ((ii)) ended at 1902.20. The metal rallies higher again in wave ((iii)) towards 1963.81 and pullback in wave ((iv)) ended at 1945.40.
Gold (XAU/USD) 30 Minutes Elliott Wave chart
Up from wave ((iv)), wave (i) ended at 1972.17 and pullback in wave (ii) ended at 1960.58. The metal extends higher in wave (iii) towards 1984.32 and pullback in wave (iv) ended at 1969.30. The final leg higher wave (v) ended at 1987.38 which completed wave ((v)) of 1 in larger degree. Wave 2 pullback is currently in progress as a zigzag Elliott Wave structure. Down from wave 1, wave ((a)) ended at 1965. Expect wave ((b)) rally to fail for further downside in wave ((c)) to complete wave 2 before the metal resumes higher. Near term, as far as pivot at 1987.38 high stays intact, expect the rally to fail in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further downside.
XAU/USD Elliott Wave video
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps range below 1.1150 ahead of the weekend
EUR/USD continues to trade in a relatively tight range below 1.1150 in the second half of the day on Friday. A broad US Dollar rebound led by the sharp rally in USD/JPY is capping the upside in the pair. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the major ahead of next week’s ECB and Fed decisions.
USD/JPY rallies to near 142.00 as US Dollar jumps and BoJ policy seems unchanged
USD/JPY jumps to near 142.00 as the US Dollar rallies amid a cautious market mood. Fed-BoJ policy divergence is expected to widen further as the BoJ is expected to continue its dovish stance.
Gold retreats to $1,960 area on renewed USD strength
Gold price stays on the back foot and trades in negative territory at around $1,960 on Friday. The persistent US Dollar strength weighs on XAU/USD. Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreats toward 3.8%, helping the pair limit its losses for the time being.
Ethereum scaling solution Arbitrum passes improvement proposal AIP-2
Arbitrum Improvement Proposal AIP-2 has been officially passed by the community to simplify development of smart contract wallets. Arbitrum’s update is likely to catalyze ARB price recovery in the short term.
Mullen Automotive experiencing calmest week in months
Mullen Automotive (MULN) is set to render its least volatile week in three months if Friday turns into another low-volume, consolidating session. MULN stock has dropped 4.2% this week through Thursday, which would be its calmest week since mid-April.