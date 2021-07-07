Gold is trying to recover after a completed five-wave cycle within wave C)/3), so the key will be an upcoming intraday recovery. If we see a slow and three-wave rise, then we will have to be aware of more weaknesses.

For a big change in trend back to bullish mode, we will need to wait on overlap with 1857. So it appears we will have to wait on more price data first, but it seems that in either case, we can see more upside in the near term to around 1820 as the current leg up is the first leg of a three-wave rally.

Gold 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart

