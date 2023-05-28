Gold has recently experienced a bearish reversal pattern known as a triple top formation, which has resulted in a drop below the critical support level at 1961.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD closes in on 1.0700 amid broad USD strength
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure in the American session and dropped to its lowest level since late March near 1.0700. Stronger-than-forecast PCE inflation data and hawkish comments from Fed's Mester provide a boost to the US Dollar and weigh on the pair.
GBP/USD loses bullish momentum after US data, falls below 1.2350
GBP/USD has reversed its direction and erased a large portion of its daily gains on Friday after the data from the US showed that the annual core PCE inflation edged higher to 4.7% in April. Although the pair clings to small daily gains below 1.2350, it remains on track to end the third straight week in negative territory.
Gold erases daily gains, holds above $1,940
Gold price turned south and declined to the $1,940 area in the American session on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds stead above 3.8% after stronger-than-expected core PCE inflation data from the US, not allowing XAU/USD to gain traction.
Ethereum price to outpace Bitcoin price as ETH jumps over key hurdle where BTC fumbles
ETH is working on its recovery after it dipped to a two-week low on Thursday. While Bitcoin price has failed to make a similar move and head back above $26,500, Ethereum is outpacing Bitcoin and has been able to push above $1,800.
Ford Stock: New agreement will give customers access to 12,000 Tesla chargers
Ford (F) stock has advanced about 2.5% early Friday following CEO Chris Farley’s announcement that Ford owners will be able to charge their EVs at Tesla Superchargers beginning in early 2024.